State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,833 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

