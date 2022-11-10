State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,000 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.1% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day moving average is $235.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

