State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

MOS opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

