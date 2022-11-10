State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,512,000 after acquiring an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $300.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.12 and its 200 day moving average is $357.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

