State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.88.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,704,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,990. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $343.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

