State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after buying an additional 321,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

