State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 456 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Shares of MLM opened at $336.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

