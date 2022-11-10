State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

