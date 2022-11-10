State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,100 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in eBay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -368.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.