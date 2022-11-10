State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Gartner by 15.6% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Gartner by 100.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 50.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,688 shares of company stock worth $10,164,431. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $323.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.34. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

