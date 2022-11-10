State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.