Stephens Trims Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Target Price to $12.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gray Television from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of GTN stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $863.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Gray Television

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.