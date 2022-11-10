Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Suzano by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suzano by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suzano by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Suzano by 1,626.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter.

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Suzano

SUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

