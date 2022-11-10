SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $208.30 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.88. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

