Tamara D. Fischer Purchases 292 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $11,031.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,069.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NSA stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

