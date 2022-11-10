Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 10,250 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Range Resources worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

