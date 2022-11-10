Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 5,524 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of NOV worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NOV by 17.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in NOV by 1,591.6% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 423,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 398,666 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

