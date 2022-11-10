Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 556 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $3,837,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,084,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 399.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity stock opened at $198.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $278.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

