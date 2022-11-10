Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 704 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of AGCO worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGCO Price Performance

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

