Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $99.12 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $135.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

