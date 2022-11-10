Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,283 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

