Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,499 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of KBR worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at $22,631,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in KBR by 159.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares in the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

