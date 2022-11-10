Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,116 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $60.56 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

