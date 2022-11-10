Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 7,514 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

