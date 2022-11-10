Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 791 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

DLR opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.