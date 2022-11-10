Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $1,398,315 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $194.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

