Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $142.46 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

