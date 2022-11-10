Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,145 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $245,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,434,946 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.2 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.