Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.63 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ORI stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

