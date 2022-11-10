Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Insider Activity

Olin Trading Down 4.2 %

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

