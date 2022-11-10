Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.75 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,480,000 after buying an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after buying an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 18.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after buying an additional 762,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Activity

Gentex Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

