Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after buying an additional 191,949 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 88.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

