Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.82 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,277,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 180,012 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $58,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,974.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,573. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

