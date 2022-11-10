Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,375.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,555.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,463.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

