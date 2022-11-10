Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.02 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

