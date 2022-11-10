Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

