Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 592 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

