The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $694,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

