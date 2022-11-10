The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

