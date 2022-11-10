The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.