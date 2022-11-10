TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.43. TransAlta shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 9,248 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

