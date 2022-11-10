Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.