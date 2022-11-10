United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,711,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

Shares of URI opened at $317.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.74 and its 200-day moving average is $288.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $391.42.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

