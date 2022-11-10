Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $131.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $199.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.