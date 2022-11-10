Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $196.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $304.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

