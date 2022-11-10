Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Given New $3.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $4.80 to $3.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Velo3D Trading Down 35.2 %
Shares of VLD opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $12.95.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
About Velo3D
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
