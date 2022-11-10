Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Given New $3.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $4.80 to $3.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Velo3D Trading Down 35.2 %

Shares of VLD opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

About Velo3D

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Velo3D by 12.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Velo3D by 4.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.