Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $281.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

