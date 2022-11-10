Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in International Paper by 876.2% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 73,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,622 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Insider Activity

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.