Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $15,671,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 186,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 3.0 %

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

TAP stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $60.12.

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.