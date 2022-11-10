Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 857 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

